Mother's ruin - Clubcard TV adds BBC classics, TV chefs

That's its target market, right there

With Tesco's Clubcard TV streaming service, you really do get what you pay for.

Free to Tesco Clubcard holders who don't mind putting up with adverts, a bunch of new cookery, comedy and drama shows from BBC Worldwide are making their way to the streamer.

The new deal means they can enjoy such gems as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Alastair McGowan's Big Impression, Carrie's War, Stig of the Dump and cookery shows featuring Ken Hom and Gary Rhodes.

It's a line-up that will surely have Mums everywhere swooning over their laptops.

