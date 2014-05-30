Google will help you disappear from the web

The EU court has spoken: we have a "right to be forgotten", and Google must now allow us to have our information taken off search results.

Google has made available a web form that people can use to submit requests for links to be taken down. It will then assess each individual request with an aim to "balance the privacy rights of the individual" before making a decision.

You'll need to convince Google that the search result in question is "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive in relation to the purposes for which [it was] processed," and provide a photo ID.

If your submission is accepted, Google will then remove that link from its searches, however it hasn't confirmed how long that process will take.

The great vanishing act

But Google's not too happy about the decision made by the courts. Executive chairman Eric Schmidt said, "You have a collision between a 'right to be forgotten' and a right to know.

"From Google's perspective, that's a balance. Google believes, looking at the decision, which is binding, that the balance struck was wrong."