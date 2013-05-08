Dell picks up Enstratius for cloud management

Dell has acquired cloud management software and services provider Enstratius for an undisclosed sum in a move that increases its presence in managing cloud services.

Enstratius provides a platform for managing applications across private, public and hybrid clouds, and supports more than 20 cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Windows Azure, Rackspace, Eucalyptus, HP Cloud, AT&T, IBM SmartCloud, VMware vCloud Suite and OpenStack.

Dell says cloud management is a key strategic priority for its customers, and that the Enstratius platform can provide a middle ground between cloud users and their service providers.

Enstratius is available to organisations as software-as-a-service, using Amazon EC3, or as an on-premises software for deployment in a data centre.

The company, which changed its name from enStratus in March to prevent confusion with similarly named services, was formed after the closure of marketing software maker Valitra in 2008.

Dell says the acquisition builds upon its end-to-end solutions strategy. It acquired IT management provider Quest Software in September, followed by infrastructure automation software provider Gale Technologies in November.

David Bagley, CEO for Enstratius, said the deal could help customers to speed up the delivery of application and IT services in data centres and on the cloud.