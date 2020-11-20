Incredible Black Friday SIM only deal from VOXI – bag a mega 12GB for just £12

If you've snapped up a SIM-free phone in the ever-growing Black Friday deals, you're going to need a SIM only deal to go along with it. And now, upstart VOXI is offering a world-beating deal that'll help make your data go way further.

To kick off with, this VOXI deal offers 12GB of data for just £12 a month. That's already excellent value, but wait – there's more.

VOXI's trademark is Endless Social Media and Endless Video. What that means in practice is that whenever you're using Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger and a bunch more socials, you won't be using up your data allowance.

Even better, though, is that with Endless Video you can watch as much Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and loads of other mainstream services without using your data too. That leaves us wondering what exactly you will end up using your data on...

To cap it off, this VOXI deal is a one-month rolling contract. If it turns out that it doesn't suit you, you're not tied in for a year or two, and you can cancel any time. All-in, it's a cracking deal, and you can find out more below.

If you're still shopping around, check out the best Black Friday phone deals

This VOXI SIM only deal in detail:

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above VOXI offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only bargain plan out there. Three is offering unlimited data for just £16 a month if you commit to 12 months, and Smarty is doling out one-month rolling plans with 50GB for just £12.

However, the Three deal won't appeal if you want the flexibility of a rolling contract, and if you stream tons of Netflix, Smarty's 30GB could be burnt through faster than you think. So, if you're big on socials and streaming, and want to keep your costs down, this VOXI SIM only deal looks like a perfect fit.