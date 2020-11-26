Hurry! iPad Air 3 hits lowest price in time-limited Currys Black Friday deal

The Currys Black Friday deals usually throw up some generous iPad price cuts each year and they've done it again for 2020 – for a limited time, you can get the iPad Air 3 64GB (2019) for its lowest ever price.

The 15% off deal, which "must end tomorrow" according to Currys (it'll only be available until the end of Friday 27 November), brings the 64GB, Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet's price down to only £399. That's the first time we've seen it dip below the £400 mark, which makes it a bit of a steal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see iPad Air deals in your region).

The new iPad Air 4, which arrived in October, is now Apple's newest version of the mid-range tablet, but the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version of that tablet currently costs £559.

The latter brings a new design, USB-C port and edge-to-edge display, but the iPad Air 3 is still seriously powerful and more than enough tablet for most people. It's fronted by a Retina display, is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chip and has a ten-hour battery life.

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

When it launched in March 2019, the iPad Air 3 cost £479 for its 64GB Wi-Fi-only model, so this is a sizable discount on what remains a relatively new, powerful tablet.

In our review of the iPad Air 3 we praised its versatility, saying it's "the cheapest iPad with real power and 2-in-1 functionality", making it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet.

Our review added: "Over time, we found the iPad Air 3 is the iPad for people who want 'a little more' than what the entry-level iPad offers. It has a superior 10.5-inch display with thinner bezels, a faster chipset that matches the power in the iPhone XS, and a higher-resolution front-facing camera".

You might have to be quick to snag this deal, though, is Currys' iPad deals have run out of stock in previous years, before they're official end time. So if you need a good value iPad and don't mind the base model's 64GB storage, we suggest hoping over to Currys sooner rather than later.

