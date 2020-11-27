Hurry - iPad Black Friday deal sees last year's 10.2-inch Apple tablet drop in price

Looking to upgrade your tablet during the Black Friday deals? You're likely considering an iPad, and one of the best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK is offering last year's iPad 10.2 at a significant discount.

This is £70 off the standard RRP of the 2019 iPad 10.2. We have seen the price of this tablet gently drop, especially over recent months as the company introduced a refreshed iPad 10.2 in September this year. Not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom for today's best prices in your region.

That said, this tablet isn't all that different to the new iPad 10.2. If you're not desperate for the latest tech, you may still like what the 2019 edition of this slate is able to do for you.

Apple iPad (2019) | 32GB | Wi-Fi: £349 £279 at Currys (save £70)

Last year's entry-level iPad is now well under £300 thanks to this 20% discount, making it ideal for Christmas stocking duty. Our review called it "brilliant at the basics", thanks to its slightly bigger screen and Smart Keyboard compatibility. Offer ends at 11.59pm on Friday 27. Just silver color available during our last stock checkView Deal

Other Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in these early Black Friday iPad deals. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

View Deal

£80 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from November 27 at Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an £80 gift card when you buy on November 27 through to November 30. Other products are also on offer with an iPad Mini purchase netting you a £40 gift card come November 27.

View Deal

Is the iPad 10.2 made for you? If you're after a versatile tablet that doesn't cost as much as a top-end smartphone, then the answer is likely yes. There is a replacement iPad 10.2 that was made earlier in 2020 that brings in some new technology though that you may want to consider.

That newer tablet features a stronger chipset and improved fast-charging, so if those sound like helpful features for what you'll need you may want to wait and see if there's a deal on the 2020 device.

Expect a whole host of further Black Friday iPad deals as the weekend continues. We'd be surprised if the price of this slate went any lower over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but it's certainly possible and we're expecting to see many more deals on Apple tablets too.