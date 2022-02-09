Huge Amazon Devices sale: all-new Kindle Paperwhite falls to its cheapest price yet

Some terrific discounts are now available at Amazon UK on the vast majority of Amazon Devices, including the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for its cheapest price yet.

The latest version of the Amazon ereader only launched back in September, but you can now pick it up for £99.99 (was £129.99). It comes with a 6.8-inch glare-free screen, adjustable warm light to improve reading conditions during day or night, space for thousands of books and a massive battery life of up to 10 weeks.

Alongside the latest Kindle Paperwhite, there are big savings on all the most popular Amazon Devices. Although many are still decent deals as they've only been slightly cheaper during Amazon Prime Day or other major sales events, some of the latest sale prices are actually far from previous record-lows.

Take the Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) that's now 40% off and down to £29.99 or the Fire TV Stick which is reduced to £24.99. Both the smart speaker and streaming device have only ever been significantly less once before – that was during Prime Day when both fell by an extra £5. Not bad for today, then.

Some, though, we would suggest you steer away from in this sale. One of these is the Fire TV Cube at £79.99. Amazon's most advanced streaming media player has actually been £20 cheaper a number of times in the past, so save your money today and wait for a better discount to return. It almost certainly will be during Prime Day.

You can pop over to Amazon to see all the devices on sale for the next week, but to help you find the good offers among the underwhelming ones, we've picked out all of the best Amazon Devices deals available in today's sale just below.

Today's best Amazon Devices deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – This is the highlight of the current Amazon Devices sale. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite launched back in September for £129.99, but with this latest £30 saving it's now on offer for its cheapest price so far. Avid readers will appreciate the 10 weeks of battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage for thousands of books.

Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – You could also consider the standard Kindle while it's reduced by £20. This more basic ereader has a smaller and lower resolution glare-free screen compared to the more advanced Paperwhite. Plus, you don't get the adjustable warm light that night-time readers might miss. Still, at half the price, it's still a good budget option for infrequent readers as it has a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books.

Echo Dot (4th-Gen): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – This is a good price for Amazon's latest and most popular smart speaker – and only £5 off the all-time low. With the Echo Dot, you can use voice commands to play music, ask questions, make calls and control other smart devices around the home such as lights, heating and more.

Fire TV Stick: £39.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This latest deal brings the Fire TV Stick to just £5 away from its cheapest ever price. Amazon's affordable mid-range streaming device allows you to run all the major streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ through your TV in full HD quality. You can also use the voice remote to search for programmes and films, as well as control the connected TV.

Echo Show 8: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – The latest version of the Echo Show 8 is now reduced by £30. Over Black Friday we saw this fall to £79.99, so it's not far off the cheapest ever price. Amazon's latest 8-inch smart display can be used to make video calls with the in-built 13MP camera, serve as your personal planner with calendars and reminders, stream all sorts of media or display all your favourite photos.

Those are the best offers we've seen, so definitely don't miss out on that all-new Kindle Paperwhite deal if you've been thinking of picking up one of the best readers.

