Huawei's Watch 2 is almost half price in this huge Black Friday deal

Many smartwatches are simply wrist-mounted notification devices, but the Huawei Watch 2 brings a wide range of fitness features in a Android-compatible smartwatch, and a Black Friday sale just wiped nearly 50% off its asking price.

The device was £279.99, or £319.99 if you wanted one with 4G LTE connectivity, but with £120 off for the former and £145 for the latter, 43% and 45% has been slashed off the asking price which makes this smartwatch, which has now been superseded by the Watch GT2, much more of a strong buy.

For a device with great battery life, an attractive design and a fantastic range of fitness tracking features, the new prices of £159.99 and £174.99 are great bargains.

Huawei Watch 2 Black Friday deals

Huawei Watch 2: £279.99 £159.99 at Amazon

A really impressive fitness-tracking smartwatch would usually cost quite a bit, so an Amazon Black Friday deal wiping £120 off the asking price is an impressive deal.

Huawei Watch 2 LTE: £319.99 £174.99 at Amazon

With 45% off the cost of the 4G version of the Huawei Watch GT 2, you can get yourself a super-useful fitness smartwatch for a bargain price. This is an all-time low price that we might not see again for a while.

Editor's note: This article previously stated the deal was for the Watch GT2, not the Watch 2. This has now been amended.

