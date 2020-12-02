How to watch the live Amazon Premier League games for free this December

The live Amazon Premier League games are a little different this year – rather than cramming all of its games into a Boxing Day football-fest like last year, Amazon has spread its 23 live fixtures out across the whole of December. And if you're not already a Amazon Prime subscriber, this is very good news indeed.

That's because, from today onwards, Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial conveniently covers that entire period, meaning you can watch 23 live Premier League matches (the first one, Crystal Palace v Newcastle, has already been played) for nothing, if you sign up for the trial, then cancel at any time.

So how can you live stream Premier League matches on Amazon and when are all these games? Your first port of call is signing up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right here. If you don't plan to keep it, we'd recommend cancelling as soon as you've signed up, by going to 'Accounts & lists' and choosing 'Your Prime Membership".

The trial gives you 30-day access to everything a full Prime subscriber gets, including Prime Video movies, a free taster to Amazon Music Unlimited, and free next-day delivery for Prime products, which could come in handy for not-at-all last-minute presents.

But the important bit for football fans is that Prime Video access. That means you can tune into Amazon's live Premier League games on your smart TV (via the Prime Video app built into sets from Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Philips), your set-top box (using the app on BT TV, Virgin TV or Talk Talk TV), or on tablets, phones and consoles via the Prime Video app.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What live Premier league games is Amazon showing?

As you can see above, Amazon is warming up to its Christmas Premier League games with a series of live matches throughout December.

It's livening up Tuesday 15 December with a couple of back-to-back matches in the form of Wolves vs Chelsea and Man City vs West Brom. Then it's onto an extremely hectic round of six matches on Wednesday 16 December, with three each at 6pm and 8pm.

The latter includes a potentially spicy Liverpool vs Spurs encounter, who are currently the top two teams in the league.

While Amazon isn't showing any live Boxing Day games this year, it is nicely filling the quiet zone between Christmas and New Year with eight matches across Monday 28 December and Tuesday 29 December. And it finishes off on 30 December with two more games in the form of Spurs v Fulham and Newcastle vs Liverpool.

The simultaneous kick-offs mean it isn't possible to watch all 23 Amazon Premier League games live, but if you have three separate devices – for example, a tablet, phone and smart TV – you can tune into three different games at the same time with one Prime account. Not bad for free, if you sign up to that trial and, of course, remember to cancel it.