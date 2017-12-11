The 25 best Star Wars T-shirts for the Sith Lord in your life

The best Star Wars T-Shirts
These are the Star Wars T-shirts you're looking for...
Whether you're repping the Dark Side or channelling your inner Jedi, there are some incredible T-shirts out there to show off your allegiance. And it's not just a question of filling the coffers of Mickey Mouse with the swathe of super-serious official merch out there either – some of the best Star Wars tees err on the more artistic side of things.
Or the downright silly. You've got to love the odd Star Wars mash-up T-shirt, and some of them can be downright odd…
So, here's our shortlist of the best Star Wars T-shirts you can buy right now. May the Force be with you!
1. Official Star Wars Universe
It's all about the ships
If you want to go classic, this black space battle print is pure original trilogy, sci-fi dogfighting fun. Pew pew!
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
2. Banksy Star Wars Pulp Fiction
You shot Marvin in the face, Darth!
If you were secretly hoping Tarantino was going to pick up the Star Wars directorial mantle for the new trilogy, this simple high-contrast mash-up should go down a treat.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
3.Offical Star Wars Haynes Manual Death Star
For the Sunday afternoon space station tinkerer
There are a host of Haynes manual-inspired Star Wars prints, but you've got to love the thought of Palpatine thumbing through his Death Star owner's manual of a cosmic-stormy Sunday afternoon…
Available sizes: S, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
4. AT-AT Men T-Shirt blueprint empire
This one's got legs...
"There's something caught up in the legs, be a doll and go take a look underneath to see if there's some over-eager Jedi-trainee swinging about down there will ya."
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
5. Official Star Wars Chewbacca Text Head
Oh my word
You don't see too many T-shirts devoted to the hairy one from Kashyyyk (though there are awesome hoodies) but this word-jumble of Chewbacca's face still deserves to be in our top T-shirt list.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
6. Official Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Simple and stylish
Nothing flash here, just the official Last Jedi shirt, which if it follows its spiritual predecessor Empire Strikes Back will be the short you are looking for. Move along. Move along.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
7. Official Star Wars Boba Fett
Classic comic book look
For years after Return of the Jedi the only visual medium for Star Wars was comic books. This classic design sports everybody's favourite Mandalorian-armour wearing bounty hunter.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
8. Official Star Wars Classic Princess Leia
Bad-ass diplomat
Just don't mess with this pin-up icon of the Rebel Alliance. She's been kidnapped, dumped on death row and had her home planet blown up, but she can still find time for a withering put-down about the rescue craft…
Available sizes: L, XL
Where to buy: Amazon
9. These Aren't The Droids You're Looking For
Robots, robots, everywhere…
None of these 'droids actually appeared in Star Wars themselves, but you get bonus points if you can name all five of them. Answers on a postcard, please.
Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Where to buy: Amazon
10. Soft Wookie
Total geek mash-up
What do you get when you mix the Big Bang Theory and a Wookiee? The sort of lullaby parents sing to their cubs on Kashyyyk.
Available sizes: 10, 12, 14, 16, 18
Where to buy: Amazon
11. Boba Fett design
Still the coolest - despite the prequels
After doing their absolute best to kill the legend of Fett, the prequels are now a dim and distant memory, so we are officially of the opinion that Boba is back baby.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
12. Walking Dead as Star Wars
Mashup...
A quirky offering featuring the stars of the Walking Dead posing in the same way as the Star Wars Episode IV poster. Definitely gonna earn you a second look in the street.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
13. Game of Clones
It had to happen...
Two of the most powerful franchises of the modern world had to clash at some point. Both fantasy in their own right, Game of Thrones and Star Wars were always destined to be forced together somehow.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
14. Official Unisex STAR WARS
Poster child
Nothing says you get Star Wars better than a poster T-Shirt - and this classic offering with the logo and the poster shot is definitely retro cool.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL
Buy from: Amazon
15. Evolution of Darth Lego
So many levels...
Lego meets Darth Vader meets evolution. This offering is a bit different from the black T-Shirt norm and all the better for it
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL
Where to buy: Amazon
16. Official Star Wars VII The Force Awakens
Not so iconic...yet
It's harder to get as excited about the new trilogy's T-shirts because they don't as yet hold any memories for us. But this great distressed print of Kylo Ren and his honour guard could become iconic.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
17. I Am Your Father kids' t-shirt
Never too young to start
They may not yet understand your love for the Star Wars universe, but you can start the indoctrination process at a young age with this classic Banksy print.
Available sizes: Ages 5-14
18. Princess Leia
Wild child
Our Princess obviously went off the rails a little after the epic finale of Return of the Jedi, getting herself all tattooed up with her daddy issues. But you certainly wouldn't mess with the painted Leia.
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
19. Death Poke Star Ball Mon
Gotta catch 'em all
I really wouldn't want to know what sort of Sith Pokemon is going to spring out of that Death Star ball, but I bet it would win most fights.
Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Where to buy: Amazon
20. Star Wars R2D2 C3PO Stencil
Finally, the 'droids we were looking for
A mindless philosopher and an overweight glob of grease. The only two characters to make it through from the Episode 1 to Episode VI...and beyond. And this stencil print has a great vintage feel.
Available sizes: S, M, L
21. Rebel targeting computer
"Luke...you've switched off your targeting computer"
Yep - it's another T-Shirt that only offers the Ford cars color options (black), but at least this iconic graphic is a bit more subtle. Just make sure you don't use it for trying to pick off Womp Rats
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL
Where to buy: Amazon
22. Boba Fett Empire Strikes Back
Bounty Hunter offering from the greatest Star Wars film
Try as he might to spoil Boba Fett in the prequels, George Lucas' most famous bounty hunting creation remains an icon of the series. This Empire shirt celebrates this most memorable character
Available sizes: S, M, L, XL
Where to buy: Amazon