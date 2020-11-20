Here's one of the cheapest iPhone XR deals ever: £26 for a huge 60GB

We'll make this one snappy. Now the iPhone 12 range is out in the wild, we're seeing some serious iPhone XR deals cropping up, and this is one of the very best value Black Friday phone deals we've ever seen.

Available at Mobiles.co.uk, here you'll get 60GB of data for just £26 a month, which is closer to the price of iPhone SE deals than iPhone 12 deals. Plus, while you'd normally have to pay £75 upfront to bag this, you can use the code 10OFF to – you guessed it – shave a tenner off that.

A word of warning: this deal is genuinely moving fast, and if you want to get your shiny new iPhone XR delivered in the next few days, it'll have to be a shiny new yellow iPhone XR.

If you're baulking at the thought of having such a zany-coloured phone, remember that once you've got a case on it you won't be able to tell the difference, or, you know, you could just rock it. Black and blue are totally out of stock, so if you really can't stomach the yellow version, a white, red or coral device should be with you before Christmas – but we really wouldn't hang about choosing.

What's the iPhone XR like?

Despite its older age, the iPhone XR outranks the now-similarly-priced iPhone SE in a lot of key areas. It has a far larger battery and a much larger screen at 6.1-inches despite the fact both handsets offer similar resolutions and brightness levels.

The iPhone XR adopts the more up to date Face ID to unlock your phone, whereas the iPhone SE uses the older Touch ID method, and considering the iPhone SE makes use of a body almost identical to the iPhone 8, the XR feels and looks more like a 2020 handset.

Where the iPhone SE gets the upper hand is in its newer processor, making it surprisingly more powerful than the XR. However, for most people, this is going to be a difference that you don't notice unless you go all-in on gaming or high-powered apps.

Check out our full iPhone XR review to learn more