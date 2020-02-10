GTA 6 publisher hints we won't see the game any time soon

We've been waiting with bated breath for news on the inevitable GTA 6, but it sounds like we won't be getting our hands on a new Grand Theft Auto anytime soon.

During a recent earnings call, Grand Theft Auto publisher (and Rockstar Games' parent company) Take-Two Interactive referred to the company's upcoming release schedule as the "most robust pipeline" in its history.

However, while that may ignite excitement that we'll be seeing GTA 6 sometime in the near future, this pipeline apparently runs over several years and the publisher exphasized that this doesn't mean we'll be seeing a AAA release every year.

"That said, we haven't always been able to achieve our goal of having a strong frontline release schedule in every year, even in the recent past," Take-Two CEO, Strauss H. Zelnick, explained during the call.

"Given that we're a company that depends on our creative teams to make as close to perfect products as possible, we have to be willing to live with the vagaries of product deliveries. And that means, sometimes, we will have thin frontline years. But even in those frontline years, we've been able to deliver really great financial results."

It could be a while

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Zelnick's comments seem to suggest that, while Take-Two's overall release schedule will boast some strong games, these won't necessarily be releasing every year. It seems like some years will be quieter than others while the studios polish their products - and this year could be one of them.

We weren't realistically expecting a GTA 6 release in 2020, especially with the release of next-gen consoles at the end of the year and Rockstar Games still riding on the success of GTA Online. However there's a possibility that we may hear more about the next GTA in the coming months. Well, we hope.

"Our goal is, obviously - look, we have insight into many years into the future what the pipeline is," Take-Two president, Karl Slatoff, said. "And one thing we know for sure is that it will change. And not everything in the pipeline will see the light of day that's currently in the pipeline, and there'll be things that are not in the pipeline that will come out.

"But our goal is to share as much information as we can, to give you insight into what we see, which is a multiyear pipeline. And when exactly we do that, you'll have to wait and see, but really, it will be in the coming months, and when that information comes, you'll know it."