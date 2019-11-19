Save £220 on this KitchenAid stand mixer, as used on The Great British Bake Off

This year's Currys Black Friday deals have started early, with a huge £220 knocked off the price of this 4.8-litre KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer – the same model used in the Great British Bake Off tent.

For a limited time, this powerful mixer is down from £499 to just £279. It comes with three attachments for whisking, kneading and mixing (just push and twist to change them) and 10 speed settings to suit different recipes.

It's perfect for cake, bread, meringue, pastry and much more, and once your creations are in the oven, you can simply pop the bowl and attachments in the dishwasher.

This powerful and stylish stand mixer is perfect for any star baker, with a 4.8-litre bowl, and attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading. It's available in two colours, latte and black, so you can pick one that suits your kitchen. A fantastic deal on one of the best stand mixers around.

The KitchenAid Artistan Stand Mixer is supplied with a five-year guarantee, and is solidly built so you can be confident it will keep mixing perfectly after hundreds of bakes. Currys hasn't specified how long the deal will last though, so move fast if you're hungry for a bargain.

