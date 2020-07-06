Grab the SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset on sale now at Amazon

If you've been waiting to upgrade your gaming headset over the past few months, you'll be glad to hear that one of the best in the business is currently on sale at Amazon. The SteelSeries Arctis 5 is an astonishingly good gaming headset, even at its original £109.99 price. Take £30 off that, then, and you've got yourself a fantastic PS4 / PC gaming headset deal offering a leading set of cans for just £79.99.

This offer comes courtesy of the Amazon Summer Sale, so there's likely to be some competition to grab the remaining stock at this price. That's compounded by the fact that this headset hasn't been on sale since March, so deal-hunters will be hungry for a saving.

You're getting 360-degree audio with a precision mic, DTS X v2.0 surround sound, and the award-winning SteelSeries attention to detail here. That's a lot of tech to pack into such a low price, with gaming headset deals in this range usually offering far less luxury for your cash. If you're still on the lookout for a new set of cans after checking out this offer below, you'll find plenty more cheap gaming headsets over in our roundup.

Not in the UK? You'll find plenty more gaming headset deals on the SteelSeries Arctis 5 further down the page.

SteelSeries gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset | £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on this SteelSeries Arctis 5 in Amazon's gaming headset deals this week. This is a solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their audio on PC or PS4, but you might have to hurry - Amazon's Summer Sale means today's deals are particularly competitive.

View Deal

More gaming headset deals

If you're after more headphone deals we're rounding up all the latest sales of the week. You'll also find plenty of cheap gaming mouse deals and all the latest PS4, Xbox One and PC game deals as well.