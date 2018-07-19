Grab some new ear-loving FreeBuds with these Huawei P20 Pro deals

If you've seen Huawei's Apple AirPod competitors and thought that you fancied a bit of that action, then we have good news. We've found a phone deal with one of the best phones on the market right now, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the ear wonders that are Huawei's own FreeBuds.

In this case the 'free' refers to both the fact that they're wire-free and also to the cost, as the £149 earbuds are thrown in gratis with this phone deal.

The deal is available now on Mobile Phones Direct where you can claim yours on an O2 contract that will get you 15GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes for £33 per month. Or go for a 20GB Vodafone option, also with free calls and texts, for £35 per month. Both come with the phone for free º so you'll receive the phone and the FreeBuds without having spent a thing upfront.

So what are Huawei FreeBuds?

The Huawei FreeBuds offer 10 hours of wireless audio with a built-in microphone for calls or smart assistant controls, plus touch controls. They also come with auto wear recognition. And, if we're anybody to judge, they look great too!

If the Huawei P20 Pro is too high-end you can instead go for the Huawei P20 and get free active noise-cancelling headphones instead. The deals end on August 16, so move fast if you want yours.