Grab a cheap Fitbit Versa Lite with free Google Nest Mini in the pre-Christmas sales

Argos sure knows how to do a great pre-Christmas sale. Not only is the retailer offering its cheapest price ever on the Fitbit Versa Lite, Argos has also decided to throw in a free Google Nest Mini. That means you can buy the Fitbit Versa Lite for just £99.99 (it originally cost £149.99) and you'll also get a Google Nest Mini smart speaker thrown in, worth £34.

This offer ends on 24 December, or for as long as stock lasts, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to fill your stocking. Luckily Argos is still offering same-day delivery, which is great news if you're on the hunt for a last-minute gift.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is the cheaper version of the more advanced Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. You'll lose playback support for music and Fitbit Pay, but the Lite still does what Fitbit devices do best: fitness and sleep tracking. With an excellent four-day battery life and lightweight water resistant casing, it's an excellent fitness tracker at a fraction of the price of the Galaxy Watch, the best smartwatch right now.

Let’s also not forget the free gift here. The Google Nest Mini is a great addition to any home if you’ve never picked up a smart speaker before. The Nest Mini has full support from Google Assistant, great mics and a decent 1.65-inch speaker. As a standalone offer, it’s a good Christmas gift in itself. You could even put it in your kitchen so you can blast out some Wham while stuffing the turkey.

Like the Versa Lite, but think you can stretch your budget? We've also rounded up some great alternative Fitbit deals for your consideration.

