Grab a cheap e-scooter in the Pure Black Friday sale

This year's Black Friday deals have begun in earnest, and Pure Electric has got the ball rolling with big savings on e-scooters – particularly entry-level models that are ideal for new riders.

Pure's Black Friday e-scooter deals include one of the best electric scooters we've tested to date, the second-generation Pure Air, which is down to £399 right now. When we tested it, we were impressed by its sturdy build and sleek look; it's a particularly well built scooter, especially for such a low price, and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Big savings on e-scooters at Pure Great scooter deals Big savings on e-scooters at Pure

Pure Electric is offering the best prices around on some of the world's most popular e-scooters right now, with particularly good deals on entry-level models that are a great choice if you're a new rider.

£449 Pure Air Electric Scooter: £449 £399 at Pure

Save £50 The Pure Air is one of the best e-scooters we've tested on TechRadar, and is a great entry-level option if you're a new rider. It's well designed and robust, and great value with this modest but worthwhile discount for Black Friday

£349 Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter: £349 £299 at Pure

Save £50 Another good beginner-friendly e-scooter, the no-frills Xiaomi Essential has hit its lowest ever price at Pure for Black Friday, beating the current deal available at Currys.

More electric scooter deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for electric scooters from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.