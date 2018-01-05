Google’s latest Pixel 2 update isn't as big as we thought (update)

Update: TechRadar has learned from Google that there were no new burn-in updates in the January update. What Telus picked up on is that there has been a small tweak to an existing one.

In late 2017, Google ensured early adopters of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that their respective AMOLED displays weren’t any more susceptible to burn-in and other issues than, say, other phones using the tech, like the iPhone X. Now, the company has quietly released an update that implements measures to prevent screen aging.

We say “quietly” because not even the company has confirmed the update’s release. It's buried in long update list from Canadian telecommunications company Telus, scooped by The Android Soul . It shows that the anti-aging remedy has released for some on each of the Pixel devices, including last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL.

It’s no surprise that Google would want to double-down on its efforts to make sure Pixel customers are satisfied with their recent purchase – and continue to be. Many media outlets (including us at TechRadar) noticed faint signs of burn-in, as did many early adopters, so putting forth more tweaks to supplement the positive move to boost the manufacturers warranty to two years is never a bad thing.

It’s possible that we’ll find out exactly how Google is addressing aging issues, but it’s equally likely that it won’t have much to say on the matter.

That doesn’t mean Google’s not transparent. After all, following the initial worry that burn-in was happening to new phones, Google and its hardware team were seemingly eager to lift the veil on its processes to both show that it had nothing to hide and that it had plenty of evidence to prove that there was no big reason for alarm.

Even so, we’ve contacted Google for a comment on the matter to see if there are any key details to take away here.