Google Store Valentine's Day sale: save on Nest Hub, Pixel Buds, Nest Cam and more

A Valentine's Day sale is now underway at the Google Store in the UK with a range of deals across smart home tech, earbuds, smartwatches, routers, and more.

There are two main headline deals: in the first of these, you can save £40 on a Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle. That drops the price of the smart display and wired indoor camera combo to £139.98. It's not a bad value if you want a basic home security setup. For those who just want a Google Nest Hub, you can find a bigger savings by buying it individually at Google or other retailers.

With the second offer, you can save 15% when you buy two pairs of Pixel Buds A-Series. That means you pay £84.99 each for each pair, instead of the usual price of £99.99. It's a peculiar deal but fitting given the theme of the sale. And while it seems like a decent way to save a bit of money if you want some earbuds for yourself and another set to give as a gift, we have seen the Pixel Buds A-Series for as low as £69 in previous sales.

As mentioned, those are just the headline deals in the Valentine's Day sale. More tech such as Nest Wifi Router bundles, the Nest Mini smart speaker, and Nest Protect alarms are also reduced until February 14. You can head over to the Google Store to see everything that's reduced or check out our picks of the best offers below.

Google Store Valentine's Day deals

Google Nest Hub + Nest Cam: £179.98 £139.98 at Google

Save £40 – This is not a bad place to start if you need a very basic home security setup. The Nest Hub has been as low as £54.99 in the past, so it's not the biggest discount on that item individually, but it's made up a little by the solid saving on the Nest Cam.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series x 2: £199.98 £169.98 at Google

Save £30 – This feels like a lot of money to spend on two pairs of earbuds, but if you have a reason for wanting two – perhaps to give one as a gift – then you save 15% and effectively pay £84.99 for each one. Individually, though, we have seen the Google Pixel Buds reduced to only £69 in the past so it's not the best discount.

If you need a few more ideas for someone special at this time of year you can have a browse through our Valentine's Day gift guide for some inspiration. You can also check out our guide to the best flower delivery services to get a beautiful bouquet right to your door.