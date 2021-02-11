Google Pixel Buds 2 get first price cut at official store this week

The Google Pixel Buds 2, the latest pair of wireless earbuds from the tech giant, have just had their first-ever price cut in the UK this week - retailing for just £159 down from the original price of £179.

A £20 price cut brings these premium earbuds into a much more wallet-friendly price point and makes them a decent buy for anyone looking for a pair of buds that'll pair nicely with any number of other Google eco-system products.

With always-on Google Assistant support and incredibly easy to use touch-controls the Google Pixel Buds 2 are an excellent companion to any Pixel or Android device. And, we're not going to lie - they also look fantastic with a sleek but rather cute design that sets them apart from the utilitarian designs of other brands.

Of course, the Google Pixel Buds 2 have a lot of competition in the wireless earbuds world - especially at this price point. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Apple AirPods, and the Sony WF-1000XM3 are all compelling choices for the money and it's really down to personal taste which is best for you. The Google Pixel Buds 2, for example, don't have noise-cancellation like the Sony WF, although they do have excellent touch controls and absolutely seamless pairing all around.

Google Pixel Buds 2 now discounted

