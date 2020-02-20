Get the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deals with this Plusnet bargain

With all of your subscriptions combining together to drain your bank each month, any bit of extra saving can be a real saviour in your life. And if you need to renew your broadband deal, adding another monthly cost, Plusnet has an offer to help ease the pain.

The deal looks like this - £22.99 a month, nothing to pay upfront and speeds averaging 36Mb. That alone makes Plusnet relatively average. But when you include the fact that Plusnet will also include £75 in cashback, this becomes one of the UK's cheapest plans.

You're effectively paying just £18.82 when you include the cashback, making this the cheapest fibre brodband deal around right now, despite some pretty competitive other options.

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

After you take into account the cashback, this works out as the cheapest fibre broadband deal around, with only the lesser-known Origin getting anywhere near. With the cashback you're effectively only paying £18.82 a month.

What other broadband deals are available right now?

Not a fan of the Plusnet broadband deal above? Not to worry, there are a number of other great options if you're willing to spend a bit more.

Vodafone's Superfast fibre 2 plan seems like the obvious choice for anyone needing fibre, coming in at just £23.95 a month with speeds averaging 63Mb, it's a speed upgrade for not a whole lot more each month.

Or if you want to go even cheaper and don't mind a drop in speeds, the Post Office can cost you just £15.90 a month. However, you will only get speeds averaging 11Mb.