Get one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs for less with this discount code

The Panasonic HX800 is one of the best TVs out there for mid-range buyers, and you can now buy it at a startlingly good price.

The 65-inch HX800 has seen its RRP slashed from £899 to just £749, making for a £150 saving on this 2020 4K TV. By using a TX65HX800 discount code, too, you can get an additional £25 dropped from that asking price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.)

Why should you care? Well, the HX800 was one of our favorite 4K TVs from last year, garnering five stars in our glowing review. It packs in capable 4K HDR pictures for the price, broad HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG), a capable HCX processor, and even Dolby Atmos audio.

The compromises at this three-figure price will be entirely acceptable to most buyers, coming with three HDMI 2.0 inputs rather than the flagship four, and possibly suffering slightly in brightness compared to higher-end models like the HX940.

Panasonic 65-inch HX800 4K TV: £899 £749 at Hughes

Save £150 – If you want to max-out your screen size, this 65-inch 4K TV is currently seeing a £150 saving at Hughes. You'll get multi-HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio, and even Freeview Play. What's not to like? Just make sure to use the TX65HX800 discount code at checkout to get another £25 cut from the price.View Deal

This isn't a Panasonic OLED TV either, though you'll be paying around twice as much for an entry-level OLED from the Japanese manufacturer, making a TV like the HX800 a very smart buy for those who can't justify spending a month's wages on a premium display.

Of course, we have Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, so it may be worth waiting for the sales event to nab a truly breathtaking TV deal. If you're in the market to buy, though, the HX800 shouldn't let you down.

