Get free months of internet for free with BT's fantastic Black Friday broadband deals

BT has officially launched its Black Friday sale and there are some fantastic offers available - both for fibre internet and for the more feature-filled broadband and TV options.

Across all of BT's broadband deals, you can currently get your first 3 months free or heavily discounted. While this is available across everything, there are a few options that particularly stand out.

If you're simply after internet, either BT's Fibre 1 or 2 plans will be the best value. Go for Fibre 1 and you'll pay nothing for the first 3 months and then just £28.99 a month from then on. That price secures you some impressive average speeds of 50Mb.

Alternatively, BT's Fibre 2 deal will cost you just £32.99 a month after the 3 months free. For that price, you'll get speeds averaging 67Mb - a great choice for larger families with a lot of connected smart gadgets.

If you need TV too, BT's Sport or Entertainment packages will be the way to go. Both come with heavily discounted prices for the first 3 months of £8 or £7.50 a month and are packed full of features and streaming platforms.

You can find out more about these Black Friday broadband deals below where we've broken down the main offers from BT's sale.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deal:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £28.99/pm BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £28.99/pm

One of BT's cheapest deals, BT Fibre 1 is a great choice for those wanting this popular internet provider on a tighter budget. With this deal, you won't pay a penny for your first 3 months. After that, your bills will come in at just £28.99 a month. That will land you speeds averaging 50Mb.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £32.99/pm BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £32.99/pm

Stepping the speeds up a bit compared to the Fibre 1 option, BT's Fibre 2 deal will cost you £32.99 a month. However, you will first get 3 months for free, not paying anything in this time. With this deal, you'll get speeds averaging 67Mb - plenty for most households, offering easy HD streaming, working from home and most other data intensive activities.

BT Sport + Fibre 2: 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £7.50/pm for first 3 months, then £47.99/pm + £90 reward card BT Sport + Fibre 2: 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £7.50/pm for first 3 months, then £47.99/pm + £90 reward card

If you're a big sports fan, looking to catch the latest F1 races, big boxing matches and everything in between, this could be the package to go for. You only pay £7.50 a month for the first 3 and then, £47.99 a month from then on. Unlike the fibre plans above, this plan will also include a £90 Mastercard! You'll also get all four BT Sport channels, Boxnation, AMC and Freeview. Finally, this plan comes with BT's Fibre 2 plan speeds averaging 63Mb.

BT Entertainment + Fibre 2: 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £8/pm for first 3 months, then £48.99/pm + £90 reward card BT Entertainment + Fibre 2: 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £8/pm for first 3 months, then £48.99/pm + £90 reward card

On the opposite end to the Sports plan above, this deal is all about TV shows. You'll get a Now Entertainment Pass, Netflix, AMC and Freeview, all for just £8 a month for the first 3 and then £48.99 a month for the rest of your contract. This plan also comes with speeds averaging 67Mb and the same £90 Mastercard.

Today's other best broadband deals:

Loading...