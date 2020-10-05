Get an Xbox One X for £179 and save 40% on 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Amazon

With Xbox Series X pre-orders proving extremely hard to find, this factory refurbished model of the Xbox One X is the next best thing. For only £179.99, you can net yourself a current-gen console capable of 4K gaming and compatible with future Xbox Series X games.

So what does 'factory refurbished' mean? Well, the console has been professionally checked and tested by qualified experts, so you can buy with confidence. Better yet, you also get 40% off a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of this deal.

The Xbox One X is still a capable machine, and comes equipped with a 4K Blu-Ray player. While it's soon to be eclipsed by the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's commitment to ensuring all future games work on Xbox One means you won't be left behind when the next-gen begins on November 10.

The Xbox One X is still the most powerful console currently on the market, too, and able to stream Netflix, Amazon and YouTube at the highest possible quality. If you have have a library of Xbox 360 games lying around, the Xbox One X is also backwards compatible and can play a number of older titles in 4K.

Today's best Xbox One X deal:

Xbox One X factory refurbished: £359.99 £179.14 on Amazon

Professionally checked and tested by a qualified expert, this Xbox One X deal drops the console to just £179.14. You can also grab 40% off a three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of the deal, letting you play over 100 games as well as access to Microsoft's cloud gaming service.View Deal

The Xbox One X is significantly more powerful than the Xbox One S, and with this factory refurbished model you can pick it up for far cheaper. It's important to note that the Xbox One X has also been discontinued by Microsoft, so it's going to be harder to find new listings of the console as stock continues to deplete.

We're likely to see a more Xbox One deals pop up closer to Black Friday, but we doubt the Xbox One X will be available for as low a price as this. Of course, keep your eye on TechRadar as we'll be covering all the sales and offers during the holiday season.