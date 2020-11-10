Get an iPhone 11 with free AirPods Pro for less than £30/pm thanks to this Virgin deal

All the diehard Apple fanatics are understandably excited about the imminent release of the iPhone 12 deals, but for those who want a bit more of a bargain on a thoroughly modern Apple device, there are now some incredibly tempting iPhone 11 deals that have just dropped in price.

This Virgin Mobile offer is one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far – from just £29 a month you'll get an iPhone 11 plus a pair of AirPods Pro, which we reckon is a pretty generous joining gift. Overall, that's a mega saving of £252.

To get that £29/pm price tag, admittedly you will have to settle for just 1GB of data, but up it by just a fiver to £34 and you'll bag yourself a massive 100GB with your iPhone 11. So, at least it's not too much of a step-up to get plenty of data, and there are other options in between on-site.

Do be aware that this is a 36-month plan rather than the regular 24 months, so it's a bit more of a commitment. But, it does get you an unbeatable monthly price.

If you're after an iPhone 11 plus a free pair of the best AirPods on the market for less than £30/pm, just keep reading as we expand on these Virgin Mobile iPhone deals below.

This iPhone 11 + free AirPods Pro deal in full:

iPhone 11: at Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29/pm + FREE AirPods Pro

With an RRP of over £200, the AirPods Pro are a cracking free gift, and if you think you can put up with having only 1GB or data, this deal is a seriously cheap way of bagging an iPhone 11 plus AirPods Pro – £29/pm really isn't to be sniffed at. However, do remember that this is a 36-month contract, so you'll be tied in for three years.

Why go for a Virgin Mobile deal this Black Friday?

Virgin Mobile is a MVNO, and it piggybacks on EE's class-leading network speeds and coverage – essentially that means you'll be getting all the good stuff from EE without the premium price tag.

Unlike EE, Virgin doesn't offer quite the same freebie selection, but for a cheaper monthly price that's something plenty of people won't really be worried about – and most plans get data rollover and the flexibility to change your allowance every month. Plus, you'll also get access to over 3.5 million free Wi-Fi hotspots.