Get 20% off all Star Wars toys at Argos, but hurry – the deal ends soon

The Argos Black Friday sale is well underway, with huge savings on games, electronics and, for a limited time, all Star Wars, Frozen and Marvel Avengers toys. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Lego Star Wars deals near you.

Until midnight November 26, you can get 20% off all these toys at Argos by simply adding them to your shopping trolley, then entering the code STAR20 at the checkout when the box appears at the top left of the page.

20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos is getting in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. Just add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount. This deal ends at midnight November 26.

View Deal

With Frozen 2 now in cinemas and Star Wars: The Last Jedi arriving in a couple of weeks, these are sure to be some of the most popular toys on Christmas wish lists. There are some great savings to be had too – particularly when you combine the code with existing deals.

For example, the Lego Star Wars Yoda figure Attack of the Clones set is already down from £90 to £74.50, and with the STAR20 code, that price drops even further to just £59.36 (a total saving of £30.64).

Live outside the UK? Here are some of the best Lego Star Wars deals available where you are:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.