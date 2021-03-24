Garmin sale: grab this GPS running watch for just £90

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 35 for just £89.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you £40 off the regular price.

The Forerunner 35 is a great entry-level GPS running watch if you're just starting to take running seriously and beginning to build up your mileage. Whether you're working up to your first 5k, 10k or half marathon, it's a great training partner that will help you keep motivated and on track.

The Forerunner 35 might look simple for a Garmin watch, but it has all the key tools you need, including accurate GPS for tracking your runs, all-day heart rate monitoring, a clear display for checking your pace, distance and time, and a stopwatch for timed sessions. It also has profiles for cycling, indoor workouts and general cardio.

Once you've finished a workout, your data will be transferred automatically to the Garmin Connect app, where you can see a map of your route and monitor your progress. Garmin Connect will also give you virtual awards for meeting specific targets and hitting milestones in your training.

