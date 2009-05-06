How is Ghostbusters suddenly a PlayStation exclusive?

Terminal Reality's highly-awaited new Ghostbusters game will be exclusive to Sony's PS3, PS2 and PSP formats, SCEE has confirmed today.

The game was previously to be published by Vivendi, then Atari and has now moved across to SCEE.

Atari, now headed up by ex-SCEE man Phil Harrison, originally obtained the publishing rights for Ghostbusters last October.

There is talk on gaming forums that the 'exclusive' will be a timed exclusive, with the game making its way to Nintendo Wii and Microsoft Xbox later in the year, although this has still to be confirmed.

Blu-ray anniversary movie

The PlayStation 2 and 3 versions of the game will launch next month to tie in with 25th anniversary of the movie and a Blu-ray release of the movies. The PSP version will release later in the autumn.

From SCEE's release just in: "To mark the 25th anniversary of the well-loved franchise, the game will launch in coordination with the Blu-ray release of the original hit movie and licensing programs from Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc. Ghostbusters: The Video Game will launch in Europe and PAL regions on June 19th 2009 exclusively for PS3 and PlayStation 2."

"We're committed to bringing the PlayStation family the biggest and best gaming experiences first," says Mark Hardy, European Product Marketing Director at SCEE, "and it doesn't get any bigger and better than this blockbuster title.

"This summer, PlayStation owners will be the first to grab their proton packs and fight the spirit world. We'd like to wish them the best of luck in their ghostbusting endeavours and, of course, to remind them not to cross the streams!

"With our colleagues at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe publishing Ghostbusters: The Video Game, we are thrilled by the dynamic new Ghostbusters game. We think it will have tremendous appeal to gamers and we can't think of a better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this beloved franchise." said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing-Interactive for Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc.

Atari cashes in

"With this superb game launching alongside the Blu-ray release, we will reach existing fans and the next generation, bringing them all into the irresistible Ghostbusters universe."

"Atari is committed to maximising the launch of the Ghostbusters videogame across Europe," Said Jim Wilson, VP Worldwide Marketing, Atari.

"In partnership with both Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Inc and Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, we have a unique opportunity to add new game products and expand marketing opportunities to reach Ghostbusters fans in Europe."

For more on the Ghostbusters videogame check out eu.playstation.com.