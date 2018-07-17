The best DualShock 4 deals in July 2018: find a cheap PS4 controller

If you've already gotten a great PS4 deal, now is the time to find a super cheap DualShock 4 deal so you always have an extra controller handy. This is crucial if you plan on long gaming sessions and need a backup controller that's charged up and ready. Plus, you always want to have one available for a little local multiplayer action.

The PlayStation and the DualShock controller stories are intertwined, with the controller being around since almost the beginning of the PlayStation brand. Instead of constantly fiddling with the design and features of the DualSchock, Sony has kept much of the dual analog design the same. Now, we're treated to an iconic controller that's achieved near perfection.

Over 75 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold so far, but most bundles give you just one DualShock 4 controller in the box. Of course, in order to partake in local multiplayer games, you need more than one controller. Plus, having a spare is a good idea in the event the controller you are using's battery sputters out.

To help you get the most out of your PlayStation, we've rounded up the best PS4 controller deals right here. We've picked out the best deals for the various different colors too.

Cheapest PS4 controller deals by color:

One of the highlights of the DualShock family is that a wide variety of awesome colors available. We've curated a list of the more tempting DualShock 4 deals for the various color variations below too. Naturally, these cheap PS4 controller prices are correct at time of writing.

More of the best DualShock 4 deals - USA

Gray/Blue DualShock 4: This will be your best bet then if you already own a PS4, and it's close to the same color controller as the one in the Uncharted 4 Special Edition console bundle. It's shot up in price in recent weeks and you can save money by opting for a different color. If you've gotta have it though, Amazon is the cheapest today at $60.83 (used).

Urban Camo DualShock 4: This model is a bit of a rare find at most retailers so expect higher prices than most models. Today's best price for the Urban Camo DualShock 4 is $74.99 at Amazon.

Crystal DualShock 4: The clear Crystal DualShock 4 finally has an official US release. We've searched around for the best price and that'll be $79.95 at Amazon.

Blue Crystal DualShock 4:This new see through blue DualShock 4 controller is a Walmart-exclusive in the US. So you won't find any other retailers officially selling it outside of places like eBay or Amazon Marketplace. Today though, it's cheapest at $59.94 at Walmart.

More of the best DualShock 4 deals - UK

Urban Camo DualShock 4: This one is a bit of a rare find at most retailers so expect higher prices than most models. Today's best Urban Camo price is £75 at Amazon.

Crystal DualShock 4: Crystal? Well, it's see through. It's also an Amazon exclusive apparently. Your new Crystal DualShock 4 is now £51.96 at Amazon.

Grey/Blue DualShock 4: This looks like the same colour controller as the one in the Uncharted 4 Special Edition console bundle. This will be your best bet then if you already own a PS4. We've seen this for as low as £45, but sadly the best deal today is a rather untouchable £84 at Amazon.

What's the difference between the original and new V2 DualShock 4 controller?

If you've seen mention of a 'New' or 'V2' DualShock 4 controller while looking for a new pad, you may be scratching your head. What separates these two controllers?

Here's the difference: the new/V2 DualShock 4 was released alongside the PS4 Slim and features a few improvements over the original.

Some listings are a bit vague, but the clearest visual indicator to look out for is the new light bar on the DualShock's 4 trackpad. This thin slit wasn't on the original, so just look for the dimly illuminated blue line on the product listing's image gallery. The original blue/red/gold controllers had black plastic on the back half of the controller, but the V2 versions feature matching colors, albeit a shade darker.

Other improvements include USB functionality, allowing gamers to plug the controller in for lag-free gaming (it simply charged the original), which could give you the edge in online shooters or games like Street Fighter V. You'll also be able to use this enhanced connectivity to use the DualShock 4 on a PC without paying for the Bluetooth adapter. The rubber on the analogues has been improved (again) to prevent it wearing away so much too.