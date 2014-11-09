Best Games Console Accessory Deals 2014

We have put together a list of the best accessories for what will most likely be the most popular consoles this Christmas.

Whether you're a Sony or Microsoft gamer or if you're still jumping around your room with Nintendo, we have all of the best accessories for PS4, Xbox One and the Wii U.

PS4 Accessory Deals

The Playstation 4 has so far been this year's most popular console out-selling the Xbox One by around 40%. It got a great review and has recently had its 2.0 update adding even more features to its ever growing list.

Here you can read our review PS4 review and you can look at our guide to the PS4 bundles.

1) Sony Playstation DualShock 4 - £49 The DualShock 4 needs little explaining, if you're hoping to do some co-op on Christmas day then the DualShock 4 should definitely be on your Christmas list. Now with an integrated touch pad and a unique share button Sony have managed to make what was already a fantastic controller even better. It comes in a couple of colours, Black, Red and Blue.

2) Sony Playstation 4 Camera - £35.42 The PS Camera can track your movement really well and its voice recognition can be especially helpful if your controller is out of reach. Only a few games make use of the PS Camera's capabilities but that is bound to change as we head further into the life of the PS4. You can read the review here.

3) Playstation TV - £84.99 The Playstation TV allows you to stream your PS4 games to another HD TV in the house; meaning if someone is hogging the TV that your PS4 is hooked up to then there will be no need to start an argument. Simply turn on the PS TV and start playing on another TV. Whilst this seems to be the best of all the features currently on the PS TV it's still a lot cheaper than buying a new PS4 and there will surely be updates adding to the PS TV in the not too distant future. You can read the review here.

4) Sony Playstation DualShock 4 Charging Station - £24.99 The DualShock 4 Charging station does exactly what it says; some might think it a little unnecessary because of the USB chargers you get with the DualShock 4 controllers. However this gets rid of those annoying wires and looks pretty cool too. Also frees up those USB ports for other accessories.

5) Sony Playstation Wireless Headset 2.0 - £87.50 The Sony PlayStation Wireless Headset 2.0 offers great sound quality, comfort and competitive pricing for anyone looking for top of the line gear. Basically if anyone is after a headset for their PS4 then its going to be hard to find a better headset than this one.

6) Playstation Plus 12 month membership - £39.99 Playstation Plus is the premium member service for the Playstation network. When you're a member of Playstation Plus you gain access to an ever expanding instant game collection, discounts, exclusive features and the ability to play against other players online. It also comes in a 3 month membership costing £11.99.

7) Orb Controller Thumb Grip Pack - £3.39 If you're planning on hammering out a mammoth game session after you open up your brand new console on Christmas day then it might be worth putting these little thumb grips on your Christmas list. They'll help protect your joysticks from wear and tear and help prevent your thumbs from slipping in the thick of battle.

8) Sony Playstation Network Card - £5/£10/£20/£25/£35/£42 The Playstation Network Card lets you top up your wallet on your PSN account meaning you're free to download anything that takes your fancy on the Playstation Store.

9) PS4 Vertical Stand - £15.99 Short on space or just prefer the look of the PS4 when its standing vertically? This official PS4 stand is designed to hold your new console upright. Holds it up with rubber spindles to keep it secure and even has vents in the bottom to keep the airflow flowing so your console doesn't get to hot.