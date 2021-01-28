Gaming monitor deals: this 144Hz display is now under £150

If you're running a gaming PC that can spit out super fast graphics, there's no point running it on a slow monitor. However, some of the fastest displays are also some of the most expensive. That's where this Dell gaming monitor deal comes in.

The 24-inch 1080p display offers an excellent 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync for reduced tearing on top of all that - and it's currently sitting at its lowest ever price of just £148.99 (was £179).

That's a stunning cost for a great piece of kit, especially considering cheap gaming monitors around this price will rarely touch refresh rates above 60Hz. You are picking up a TN panel here - not known for its performance in lower light or its wide viewing angles.

However, for under £150, compromises must be made - and if you're all about speed on a budget, this little Dell number is well worth a look.

Not in the UK? You'll find more cheap gaming monitor deals further down the page.

Dell S2421HGF 24-inch gaming monitor: £179 £148.99 at Amazon

With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync and a 3-sided narrow bezel design, this 1080p gaming monitor is seriously punching above its price tag. At £148.99 you're grabbing an excellent display for its lowest price yet as well. Note: this Amazon listing suggests that this monitor also contains Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. This is likely an error, as this model traditionally doesn't support G-Sync - that would just be too good to be true.

