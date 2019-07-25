Free Amazon Echo and cheap bills make Vodafone's fibre broadband deals an easy choice

Vodafone has been playing an impressive game with its fibre broadband deals lately, taking what was already one of our favourite options on the market and throwing in a free smart speaker, creating some sheer unbeatable value.

Earlier this month, we saw Vodafone cut the costs of its packages, dropping the most affordable broadband deal down to £21 per month. But as if all of that wasn't enough to tempt you in, Vodafone is now offering a free Amazon Echo Plus as well.

This smart speaker gift comes with both Vodafone's packages - Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 - so you can choose the speeds that make sense for your household, while still enjoying impressive audio performance.

You can see these two Vodafone broadband deal down below - perfect for all new customers to Vodafone. Or consult our guide to the best broadband deals to compare it to the rest of the options when it comes to internet.

Vodafone's fibre broadband deals + speaker

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £21 per month | FREE Amazon Echo Plus

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now and now, it's even cheaper. Yes, it's only £1 cheaper but when it started at such an affordable price, we can't really complain. Take that affordable pricing and throw in the free speaker and this is a perfect package.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £27 per month| FREE Amazon Echo Plus

In a household full of big data streamers and gamers? Then upgrading to Vodafone's Superfast 2 package could be a smart move. For just an additional £6 a month you can almost double your speeds, while still holding on to that smart speaker.

Is the Amazon Echo Plus any good?

In our review of the Amazon Echo plus, we were impressed by its attractive fabric design, temperature sensor feature and high-end audio drivers. All of this combined with the use of Amazon's Alexa assistant makes for both an excellent speaker for music and as a smart assistant.