Forget a MacBook, these are the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals to convert you

If you've been holding out for some Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals then your patience is about to be rewarded, with some fantastic savings to be made across the entire range.

Microsoft Surface laptops and tablet devices have taken the world by storm, enough so to have converted devout macOS users over to the Windows platform. It's little wonder why they're so popular, given the Microsoft Surface range is some of the best computers on the market due to its great hardware, sleek design, and great accessibility and with Black Friday deals having you save up to £200 on Surface devices- these deals shouldn’t be missed. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

There really is something for everyone, from the highly affordable Microsoft Surface Go 2 for web browsing and everyday tasks, to the beefier Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for work or study.

These deals run through until at least December 3 (while stock lasts), but given how in demand these products are right now, you might want to act fast to avoid any disappointment.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals

Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 £476 at Amazon

Save £222 - Don’t miss out on this incredible Black Friday deal on this solid budget laptop. It features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5. You can grab this configuration in Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum colours.

Surface Laptop 4, Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £899 Surface Laptop 4, Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Save £200 - The Surface Laptop 4 is a superb notebook with a top-notch keyboard, among other benefits, and a £200 discount on this entry-level model – which still offers plenty of power, yet remains nicely portable – is another great bargain for Black Friday. Remember that John Lewis also provides a two-year guarantee.

Surface Laptop 4, Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £1,299 Surface Laptop 4, Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £1,299 £1,169 at Currys

Save £130 - If you need a little extra juice then this Surface Laptop 4 has a beefier AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Processor that's more than capable of running just about any application or task you can throw its way, all in that stylish platinum chassis.

Surface Go 2, Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £529 Surface Go 2, Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £529 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 - The Go 2 is a seriously affordable Windows tablet, and this is the model above the base version equipped with double the memory and storage. With £190 knocked off the price, it’s even more of a bargain, and this is a deal that likely won’t hang around for long.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum): £999 Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum): £999 £779 at Microsoft Store

Save £220 - This is a great deal on a good mid-range spec laptop. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD all with a 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 touchscreen display. It also features a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Surface Laptop 4 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Matte Black): £1,799 Surface Laptop 4 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Matte Black): £1,799 £1,499 at Microsoft Store

Save £300 - Microsoft has dropped an incredible Black Friday deal on this good spec laptop that has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and comes with a 15-inch QHD touchscreen display.

Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - A good deal has rolled in over at Currys on this solid budget laptop. It features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB SSD with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display. Grab this configuration in Platinum and Sandstone colors.

£529 Lowest price ever Surface Go 2 10.5-inch tablet, Intel Pentium Gold CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £529 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 - Be sure to grab this Black Friday deal, as this is the lowest price ever on this Surface Go 2 spec model. It features an Intel Pentium Gold 442DY CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Surface Laptop 4 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Matte Black): £2,399 Surface Laptop 4 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Matte Black): £2,399 £2,149 at Microsoft Store

Save £250 - Here’s another spec of the 15-inch Surface Laptop that has received a great discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32 GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD all with a 15-inch QHD touchscreen display.

Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £899 Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £899 £679 at Microsoft Store

Save £220 - Don’t miss out on this incredible Black Friday deal on this solid budget laptop. It features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5. You can grab this configuration in Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum colours.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,269 Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,269 £1,139 at Currys

Save £130- This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD all with a 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 touchscreen display. You can grab this configuration in Sandstone, Platinum, Ice Blue and Matte Black colors.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,269 Lowest price ever Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,269 £1,139 at Amazon

Save £130 - Amazon has slashed the price of this Surface Laptop 4 spec model to its lowest price ever. It comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD all with a 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 touchscreen display.

Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (Platinum): £699 Lowest price ever Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (Platinum): £699 £476 at Amazon

Save £222.90 - This is the lowest price ever on this Surface Laptop Go spec model, so do be sure not to miss this Black Friday deal. It comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB SSD with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display.

Surface Go 2 10.5-inch tablet, Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £619 Surface Go 2 10.5-inch tablet, Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £619 £529 at Microsoft Store

Save £90 - Microsoft’s affordable tablet is seeing a good Black Friday deal. The tablet features an Intel Core M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD all with a 10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,280 display. It also comes with a USB-C port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

More Microsoft Surface deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Microsoft Surface devices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals