The first laptop with a Ryzen processor has gone on sale in the UK

AMD revealed its Ryzen mobile CPUs a few weeks back, and now the first laptop that has one of these processors has gone on sale in the UK.

The HP Envy x360 (model number: 15-bq100na) is powered by the Ryzen 5 2500U and is on sale at both Amazon and Very, although the bad news is that it seems to be out of stock at both retailers as of the time of writing. Hopefully that situation will change very soon, though.

The other not-so-great news is that this laptop doesn’t come cheap, and it will set you back £930 at both retailers.

Cushty convertible

So what do you get for the money? A convertible 15.6-inch notebook with the aforementioned Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core (eight-thread) processor with a base clock of 2GHz and boost to 3.6GHz, along with integrated Radeon Vega M graphics.

The display has a Full HD resolution, and you get 8GB of system RAM and a 128GB SSD plus 1TB hard drive for storage. Battery life is claimed at up to 10 hours.

So this should be a pretty nippy laptop, particularly given that the benchmarks we’ve seen for Ryzen mobile CPUs show them outpacing Intel’s latest 8th-gen processors for notebooks.

You can buy the HP Envy x360 with Ryzen CPU at Amazon or Very

The Ryzen-toting HP Envy x360 went on sale in the US at the start of the week (at Best Buy), so it’s good to see the UK is not far behind – that isn’t always the case when it comes to hardware winging its way across the Atlantic.