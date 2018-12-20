Fibre broadband price drop: even cheaper deals unveiled by Vodafone

In the never ending battle for the title of 'cheapest fibre broadband deal' it looks like Vodafone has just dealt a blow by knocking down the prices of its Superfast packages.

Yes we know that might sound a bit dramatic but when you could save a few quid every month on your internet, that's something to be excited about. The price drop that really stands out to us is for its Superfast 1 package which is now £3 a month cheaper. That means you'll only have to pay £20 a month for your fibre broadband and there aren't even any upfront fees.

Vodafone has also dropped the price of its Superfast 2 package for the gamers, streamers and data-intensive workers out there. If you need this 63Mb average speed package you will now only need to pay £24 a month, that's a £5 price drop every month on what you used to have to pay and makes this the cheapest available package at that speed.

Want in on these price drops? Well you can see all of the details below or check out our best fibre broadband deals for all of the options available.

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £23 £20 per month

This was already a pretty cheap fibre broadband offer but Vodafone has come along and slashed the price even more. For just £20 a month you get average speeds of 35Mb (that means downloads of over 4MB per second). That is £3 a month less than the old price so you know you're saving money on your broadband.

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £29 £24 per month

You rarely see speeds like this for a price so low. For £24 per month you can get your hands on Vodafone's superfast 63 Mb average speeds (that works out at 7.87 MB/s). And not to mention there's no upfront fee - this is an overall great bargain on some seriously fast broadband.

How does Vodafone compare to the rest?

Want to know what other broadband deals are around? Then allow us to help out.

For starters, there's Onestream's £19.95 per month offer, which gives you the cheapest overall bills of any provider for fibre optic. That said, you do have to pay a tenner upfront, so Vodafone still works out cheaper in the long run.

Maybe these speeds aren't really that impressive to you and you want something really fast. Hyperoptic has a deal of 150Mb average speeds for just £28 a month with unlimited usage. But there is a catch, Hyperoptic can only be found in certain areas of the country and might not be in your area. Use our postcode checker below to see if you are eligible.

Finally, if you feel like you're broadband should be fast and come with an extra incentive, BT is offering average speeds of 50Mb and a free £100 BT Reward card. However, this package will cost you a bit more at £29.99 a month with a upfront cost of £9.99.

