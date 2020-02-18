Fibre broadband deals and free gift card: an exclusive TalkTalk offer...but not for long

TalkTalk frequently offers some of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around and its latest offer is no exception...In fact, if you get in there in the next two days, TalkTalk will not only be cheap but also packed with a tempting incentive.

Until midnight on February 20, TalkTalk is offering up a £40 gift card to use at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or a Mastercard. All you have to do is purchase its Faster Fibre broadband deal.

That's a package offering speeds averaging 38Mb for a price of just £22.95. And the gift card thrown in is exclusive to TechRadar readers so you won't find it anywhere else.

We've included all of the details of this internet promotion below. But if you do happen to miss the end date, check out our guide to the best broadband deals for everything else around right now.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Before you even get to the voucher, this is a pretty excellent all-round deal. No upfront costs, monthly bills coming in at just £22.95 and most importantly, speeds averaging 38Mb. Then include the fact you can get a £40 gift card for Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or a Mastercard and this is a real winner.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are there?

We're big fans of this offer from TalkTalk but it's not the only offer making waves right now. BT, a usually rather expensive ISP, has seen a price drop recently. Taking its Superfast Fibre 2 package with speeds averaging 67Mb, BT has cut the price from £39.99 to £29.99 while still offering up an £80 Mastercard as an incentive.

Or, TalkTalk's closest competitor as mentioned above - Vodafone. Go for its Superfast 1 package with speeds similar to TalkTalk's above and you'll be paying £21.95 (or £19.95 for existing Vodafone customers.)