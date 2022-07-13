Even in 2022 I can't believe I can get Mass Effect for free from Prime Gaming

By published

Here we go again

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Prime Gaming - The Illusive Man
(Image credit: EA / Bioware)

I know it's been a while since the heyday of Mass Effect, with over ten years since Mass Effect 3, but the series still feels like gaming royalty to me.

Which is why it's all the more shocking to see it up for free with Prime Gaming as part of Prime Day. Not discounted, highlighted, or on a deal, but just totally free to nab a copy. It feels like a weird alternate universe where some of the best games I've played have ended up as a bonus freebie.

In reality, Mass Effect has faded from gaming culture after the troubles around Mass Effect: Andromeda, and that's a shame – because the Mass Effect trilogy has some of the best storytelling in gaming. In fact, besides the hiccup at the end of Mass Effect 3, most of the complaints I have about the series have faded with time too, and left behind nothing but the favorite narrative moments and gameplay memories. Taken as a whole, the Mass Effect trilogy is a modern classic, and Commander Shepherd, Garrus, Wrex, Tali, and the rest deserve our respect and attention.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA / Bioware)

If you've somehow missed out, let me run you through the hook for Mass Effect:

You are Commander Shepard, and Earth has only recently made it onto the bigger stage of a galaxy full of alien races. You're a soldier with the human military, who has a shot at becoming an elite multi-species special forces operative – the first for humanity. Everything quickly becomes an absolute rat's nest of danger and betrayal. You're racing to save the galaxy while you make all kinds of cool alien friends along the way.

Mass Effect takes everything good about what Bioware can do and energizes it. The alien species and setting are deep and colorful, and the stories being told intertwine perfectly with all the hard work in the worldbuilding. 

Convenience is a huge advantage of the Legendary Edition, since it pulls all three games into a single launcher, along with a tidy pile of additional content. And the improvements on top of that are substantial – from graphical tweaks and upgrades throughout the series (but especially in the first game) to the original entry getting a Mako that's easier to control and a combat facelift.

In short, the Mass Effect trilogy is better than ever in Legendary Edition, and for today it's free, somehow. So take my heartfelt advice, and don't miss out any longer.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

Philip Palmer

Phil is a Senior Writer of TechRadar Gaming (TRG). With three previous years of experience writing freelance for PC Gamer, he's covered every genre imaginable. For 15 years he's done technical writing and IT documentation, and more recently traditional gaming content. He has a passion for the appeal of diversity, and the way different genres can be sandboxes for creativity and emergent storytelling. With thousands of hours in League of Legends, Overwatch, Minecraft, and countless survival, strategy, and RPG entries, he still finds time for offline hobbies in tabletop RPGs, wargaming, miniatures painting, and hockey.
See more Gaming news