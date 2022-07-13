Even in 2022 I can't believe I can get Mass Effect for free from Prime Gaming

I know it's been a while since the heyday of Mass Effect, with over ten years since Mass Effect 3, but the series still feels like gaming royalty to me.
Which is why it's all the more shocking to see it up for free with Prime Gaming as part of Prime Day. Not discounted, highlighted, or on a deal, but just totally free to nab a copy. It feels like a weird alternate universe where some of the best games I've played have ended up as a bonus freebie.
In reality, Mass Effect has faded from gaming culture after the troubles around Mass Effect: Andromeda, and that's a shame – because the Mass Effect trilogy has some of the best storytelling in gaming. In fact, besides the hiccup at the end of Mass Effect 3, most of the complaints I have about the series have faded with time too, and left behind nothing but the favorite narrative moments and gameplay memories. Taken as a whole, the Mass Effect trilogy is a modern classic, and Commander Shepherd, Garrus, Wrex, Tali, and the rest deserve our respect and attention.
If you've somehow missed out, let me run you through the hook for Mass Effect:
You are Commander Shepard, and Earth has only recently made it onto the bigger stage of a galaxy full of alien races. You're a soldier with the human military, who has a shot at becoming an elite multi-species special forces operative – the first for humanity. Everything quickly becomes an absolute rat's nest of danger and betrayal. You're racing to save the galaxy while you make all kinds of cool alien friends along the way.
Mass Effect takes everything good about what Bioware can do and energizes it. The alien species and setting are deep and colorful, and the stories being told intertwine perfectly with all the hard work in the worldbuilding.
Convenience is a huge advantage of the Legendary Edition, since it pulls all three games into a single launcher, along with a tidy pile of additional content. And the improvements on top of that are substantial – from graphical tweaks and upgrades throughout the series (but especially in the first game) to the original entry getting a Mako that's easier to control and a combat facelift.
In short, the Mass Effect trilogy is better than ever in Legendary Edition, and for today it's free, somehow. So take my heartfelt advice, and don't miss out any longer.
