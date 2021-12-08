Epic deal: Apple iPad Pro 12.9 now at its cheapest ever price at Amazon UK

The stunning 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is at its cheapest ever price today at Amazon - just £899 (was £999) - thanks to a surprise post-Black Friday iPad deal from the retailer.

Yep, this price is actually lower than over Black Friday and, better yet, it's in stock and ready for delivery before Christmas. We've seen quite a few price cuts on this model since its release back in May, but nothing quite this deep. In short, it's a great opportunity to pick up Apple's current flagship tablet on the (relative) cheap.

While admittedly pricey, the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is absolutely worth it if you're a creative professional or even just a casual user looking for something that's going to last a good few years. Inside, the M1 chip gives these things absolutely ridiculous performance for a tablet (basically MacBook levels of power) and the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is easily one of the best found anywhere on the market currently. It's 120Hz (finally), and renders everything with a certain je ne sais quoi that means those colours really pop and come to life.

So, if you're on the hunt for iPad deals in the run-up to Christmas, today's price at Amazon gets the thumbs up from us. It is expensive, but it's definitely the lowest so far on this stunning premium tablet.

Apple iPad Pro deals at Amazon UK

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): £999 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100 - Who needs Black Friday when you get surprise pre-Christmas iPad deals from Amazon. Today's price on the top of the line Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is the cheapest yet from the retailer and an absolute steal if you're looking for a bargain on a premium tablet. With the insanely powerful M1 chip and gorgeous 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this one's a pricey, but absolutely worthwhile purchase. Better yet still, it can be delivered before Christmas.

