EE's big Black Friday SIM only deal feels very familiar - but that's no bad thing

It's weird - we know that EE gets Black Friday, because this is the time of year that it throws around eye-catching deals with free Nintendo Switches, TVs, AirPods and more.

But somewhere along the line, the UK's purveyor of the fastest 4G network has got the wrong end of the stick when it comes to Black Friday SIM only deals. Yes, its standout tariff of 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for £20 per month is pretty darn good, but it's exactly the same as it was this time last month. No discounts, no freebies, no extra data - just the same old SIM only deal.

EE is rarely one of the cheaper networks, but this tariff really is strong when you see what competitors Vodafone and O2 are up to. We guess EE just thought: "why try harder?".

But some other networks and retailers are trying harder. Scroll down this page to discover the best of the current crop when it comes to SIM only deals this savings season. Spoiler alert...Three has already put out something very impressive indeed.

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This really is a masterclass in value from a brand that rarely gets affordable on its pricing. EE will charge you just £20 a month for the 100GB of data on offer, making it easily one of the best SIM only deals out there. On top of that you're getting unlimited calls and texts, and EE will even throw in free access to the likes of Britbox and Apple Music.

View Deal

Today's other best SIM only deals for Black Friday

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday, and this year it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan, but it's also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty has a number of affordable plans but this is the best. It's currently offering double the data, securing you 50GB each month, but it only charges you £12. On top of the high data cap and low costs, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can stay for as long as you like or leave at any time.

View Deal

Why go for an EE SIM only deal?

EE has been the most popular network in the UK for a while and there are a few reasons it stands out:

- A market-leader for 4G speeds: EE currently offers the fastest speeds available in the UK, beating out the other main networks.

- Free subscriptions: there is a lot of value available in the wide range of free subscriptions EE is throwing in, with BT Apple Music and Britbox included.

- Data gifting and caps: with EE you are able to gift your data to other EE customers, a great feature considering you are unlikely to go through 100GB each month! And if you are really powering through your data, EE also offers caps so you can stop going over the limit.