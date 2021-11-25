Drop everything – the new MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro is £100 off right now

If you've been on the lookout for a Black Friday MacBook deal on the latest model with the new Apple M1 Pro chip, you're in luck. Right now at Amazon UK, you can get the new MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro for just £1,799, a £100 discount.

MacBook sales are some of the most sought after Black Friday deals right now, so if you want to get the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch, now is definitely the best time to do it. We don't expect the price to go much lower than this, so there's no reason to wait on picking this one up.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Black Friday deals

£1,899 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro 8-core CPU/14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Grey) | £1,899 £1,799 at Amazon UK

Save £100 - If you're looking for a great Black Friday MacBook Pro deal on the latest 14-inch model with the M1 Pro chip, you're in luck. You can save £100 right now by going to Amazon UK before these sell out.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the best laptops ever made thanks to the powerful new M1 Pro chip, with this model sporting an 8-core CPU/14-core GPU along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

So whether you're a creative professional looking for a powerful mobile workstation or just a Mac power user looking for one of the best MacBook devices available for a great price, this is definitely a deal you don't want to pass up.

