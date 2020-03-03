Disney Plus UK confirms Sky Q and Now TV bundle deal

Disney Plus UK will be bundled with Sky Q at launch, with Now TV to come down the line. The move was first discussed back in January, but now Sky and Disney have confirmed the partnership as a multi-year deal. This means Sky Q subscribers will be able to stream Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars alongside their other Sky movies and shows.

Disney Plus is available separately for £5.99 per month, or, right now, £49.99 when you buy before launch. The difference with Sky Q is it'll bundle Disney Plus as part of customers' existing subscription package – much in the same way Sky Q users can access Netflix content right now.

Disney Plus UK will be available to purchase on Now TV, meanwhile, "in the coming months".

Why Sky Q integration matters

The deal between Disney and Sky doesn't just cover the new streaming service, however – Sky Cinema will also be the home of movies from the Disney-owned 20th Century Fox for the time being, with films like Le Mans '66 (better known as Ford Vs Ferrari) and Terminator: Dark Fate coming to the service.

For Sky Q users, it's yet another way to enjoy all their content in a single place. For anyone who watches streaming services through apps, switching them is a mild inconvenience. This is a solution to that. That's why we called Sky Q "the best TV subscription service on the planet" in our review.

If you just want Disney Plus, though, and you know you're just going to stream it through an app or your browser, you can preorder that right now for £10 off by clicking below: