Dell's Back to School sale slashes price of the XPS 13 by £500

For 72 hours, Dell is cutting the price of a range of its devices for students going back to school, including knocking £500 off the price of the Dell XPS 13.

This cuts the price from £1,949 to £1,429. While that's still an expensive laptop, the XPS 13 is our current pick for the best laptop in the world right now, so if you (or a student you know) invents in this laptop, you'll know you'll have an excellent device that will last your whole course.

Dell and Alienware laptops and desktops have also had 14% off.

These deals run from Monday September 2 to Wednesday September 4, so if you're looking for a new student laptop, then now's the perfect time to buy.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7 16GB RAM £1,869 £1,369 at Dell

The brilliant Dell XPS 13 has had a huge £519.99 cut from its price. It comes with a 13-inch 4K display, 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. This is an incredibly powerful laptop, and it's now available for a fantastic price.View Deal

As we mentioned earlier, this deal lasts until September 4, so if you've been thinking of buying the best laptop in the world right now, this deal with £500 off is well worth jumping on – even if you're not a student.