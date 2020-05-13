Cycling to work? GoPro deals can save you big money on 4K action cameras

If you've found yourself cycling to work this week, these GoPro action camera deals can save you some big money on recording your journey. Cycling cameras range from cheap models aimed at capturing the basic footage of your cycle, for accountability of those around you as well as your own enjoyment, all the way through to gorgeous 4K 60fps premium models. Whichever you're after, we've got the action camera deals for you.

This week, Very has discounted its range of GoPro Hero 7 and Hero 8 action cameras, with savings reaching £100 in the case of this GoPro Hero 7 Silver, now down to £179. If you're upgrading to the 4K 60fps Black model, you'll also find the Hero 7 Black on sale for £289 or the latest Hero 8 Black now down to £329.99.

If you're after the best of the best, or you're looking to record some particularly beautiful routes, check out the latest GoPro deals below. If you're holding out for Amazon Prime Day, you may find more sales later on in the year. However, with the global pandemic casting doubt over when the annual Amazon sales will take place, if you spot a price you like now we wouldn't hesitate.

Not in the UK? Check out more GoPro action camera deals in your country below.

GoPro deals for cycling to work

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £179 at Very

The cheapest GoPro currently worth buying, the Hero 7 Silver offers an easy to use 4K action camera for well under £200 this week at Very. You're dropping down to 30fps at this price, and though there's still impressive video stabilisation there's no HyperSmooth like the Black model. You're still picking up fantastic image quality, however, with a range of extra features and shooting modes to explore.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £289 at Very

Upgrade to the previous generation of the Black model to get to grips with 4K recording at a glorious 60fps rate. Hyper Smooth, voice control, and live HD streaming are all available here, and for £90 off at Very.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £379.99 £329.99 at Very

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is the latest premium action camera to hit the market and boasts enhanced versions of every Hero 7 Black feature as well as improved HDR for still photos and automatic horizon levelling.

These are top of the range action camera deals, offering stunning capture quality and stabilisation. That means you can capture your cycle in fantastic 4K resolution and share and save your footage easily. However, if you're just looking for peace of mind on the roads, you might only need a model with a lower price tag. We're also rounding up all the best cheap action cameras going right now, and you can easily pick something up for under £100.

Cheap action camera deals for cycling to work

You don't need to spend hundreds of pounds if you're simply looking for a cheap action camera to see you through your morning commute with peace of mind. Below, you'll find the latest prices on a number of cheaper models, some with 4K shooting still on the table.

