Currys has Nintendo Switch deals back in stock - but be quick

Currys is the latest UK retailer to have the Nintendo Switch in stock, with inventory of the console by itself as well as a small saving when you pick up a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the same time.

That means the Neon Red & Blue console is now available for £279, while the Animal Crossing bundle is up for grabs at £319. That's excellent news if you've been looking for Nintendo Switch deals over the last few months, but we don't expect this offer to last. These consoles have been selling out in a matter of hours the last few times they've become available, so we wouldn't suggest waiting too long to pounce on this offer.

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock coming out in flashes over the last month or so, but the last week has seen more availability than usual. Whether this signals a return of the console to our shelves, it's too early to say. What we do know is that the offers below are going to prove particularly popular right now.

Nintendo Switch in stock at Currys

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue: £279 at Currys

Currys currently has the Nintendo Switch in stock, with the standard £279 price on the Neon Red & Blue model. You'll have to move quickly, though, because these offers run out quick.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £319 at Currys

Or, bundle up and save some cash on this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. Currys will only have a limited supply of these consoles, though, so don't leave it too long.

