Currys Black Friday kitchen deals: get 20% off KitchenAid mixers and more

The Currys Black Friday deals are now in full swing and some of the retailer's biggest bargains can be found in the lockdown-friendly world of kitchen tech.

If you need a stand mixer, coffee machine or huge four-slice toaster – and let's face it, we could all do with those right now – then the Currys Black Friday deals are ready to serve you a delicious, frothy bargain. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best kitchen tech deals near you.)

So what kind of deals are on offer? Prospective contestants for The British Bake Off will be pleased to see some huge discounts on premium stand mixers – the 55% price cut on the Kenwood kMix and rare 20% off deal on the KitchenAid Artisan below are standouts. Though there's also a bargain Bosch stand mixer, if your tastes are a little more modern.

Elsewhere, the prospect of buying a new kettle has been made considerably more exciting by the 56% price cut on Grundig's handsome jug kettle, and the same discount is available on the equally stylish Morphy Richards Accent toaster.

To finish off, we've rounded up the best Currys Black Friday coffee machine deals, of which there are quite a few. Been eyeing up a pod coffee machine? You should definitely check out the big discounts on the Bosch, Krups and Nespresso machines below.

While those are great deals, we have our eye on the bigger discounts available on the coffee shop-level machines from Breville and De'Longhi below. Particularly as Currys is now running a 'Coffee Perks' competition that gives you a 1-in-20 chance of winning your money back on any coffee machine you buy that costs over £99. Happy shopping.

Check out the early Black Friday deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, Fitbit, Instant Pot, GoPro and more among the early discounts

Toasters and kettles

Grundig WK7850B jug kettle £89.99 £39.99 at Currys

A new kettle might not be your most exciting Black Friday purchase, but this Grundig model is definitely better-looking than most – and it's just had a 56% price slash that brings its cost in line with far more boring kettles. It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity, while the 360-degree base means it can be picked up from any direction.View Deal

Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice toaster £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

Tucked away in Currys' list of slightly drab toaster deals is this stylish number, which is currently 56% off. It takes up to four slices and, crucially, has variable browning control to help your breakfast toast reach golden perfection. A high lift function also promises to make toast removal easier than its finger-burning rivals. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Retro 4-Slice toaster £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

Behold one of the most gloriously feature-packed toasters we've seen, now 38% off. Fronted by a wonderfully unnecessary dial to show your toast waiting time, this four-slice model gives you independent control over two of the slices, letting you split the browning levels to suit your family's exacting tastes. Genius. View Deal

Stand mixers

Kenwood kMix KMX760 £549 £249 at Currys

Get a huge £300 off this premium stand mixer, which has all the accessories you need for making everything from a brioche dough to pancake batter. It comes with a five-litre stainless steel bowl and all the attachments can be chucked in the dishwasher afterwards. It's available in four colours, but we reckon this rose gold one is the best.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH £499 £399 at Currys

Fancy applying for the next season of The Great British Bake Off? This stand mixer could be your key. It's rare to see discounts on KitchenAid's iconic Artisans, so this £100 discount is worth snapping up – this model can handle everything from cake mixes to egg whites. Just make sure you invite us to taste the macarons.View Deal

Bosch Optimum MUM9GT4S00 £599 £399 at Currys

It might not quite have the KitchenAid Artisan's heritage, but this modern Bosch stand mixer has a larger 5.5-litre capacity and more accessories to boost your cake-making game. There are automatic programs for things like egg whites and whipped cream, and it's currently an impressive 33% off.View Deal

Coffee machines

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal. View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.View Deal

Star deal Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half-price deal.View Deal

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.View Deal

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Black Friday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.View Deal

More KitchenAid deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on KitchenAid machines from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best KitchenAids deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 12 hrs 18 mins 03 secs KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta... Amazon £335.41 View Deal KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer,... Amazon Prime £399 View Deal KitchenAid 4.8 Litre Artisan... Amazon £399 View Deal KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L... Amazon Prime £449 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis & Partners Currys PC World very.co.uk