Apple beefing up iTunes security settings

Apple has moved to improve account safety on iTunes by asking users to set up three security questions before downloading new content.

Both iOS and desktop users are receiving pop-up prompts from Apple when they attempt to download music and movies from iTunes or apps from the App Store.

iTunes users are also being asked to register a back-up email address and must verify the new information when the process is completed.

"You've taken the added security step and provided a rescue email address. Now all you need to do is verify that it belongs to you," reads the message.

Confusion reins?

While the new security settings will dramatically lessen the chances of account hacking, The Next Web reports that some users are confused by the pop-ups, believing they may be an attempt at phishing.

The site says several threads have appeared on Apple's support forums, questioning the legitimacy of the message.

Some users have even claimed they are 'worded like a phishing scam.'

Via: TheNextWeb