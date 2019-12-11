Christmas TV has never looked so good: this Samsung 4K TV deal is just £299

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV to see you through all the Christmas telly in glorious ultra high definition this winter, we've got the Samsung deal for you. For just £299 you can pick up the 43-inch Samsung 4K TV complete with HDR10+ and a range of smart features to make your movies shine.

These televisions are a firm favourite among those looking for a cheaper 4K TV that will provide an up to date display while keeping the bank balance intact. They're simple and easy to use, and can even be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant. Even more so, your new TV can connect easily to a smart speaker and you can even cast your mobile device directly to the screen without the need for fiddly extras.

This Samsung 4K TV features a range of streaming services, from all the favourites you'd expect, all the way to impressive integration with the Apple TV app and the Universal Guide feature that tailors recommendations directly to you. This cheap 4K TV deal is a fantastic saving down from its usual £379 price tag, but if you're after something larger, you can pick up the 50-inch version for £349 or the 65-inch model for just £579. These savings are a great chance to upgrade your living room just in time to curl up in front of some great Christmas TV.

Today's best Samsung 4K TV deals

Samsung UE43 RU7020 43-inch 4K UHD TV | £379 £299 at Currys

This popular 43-inch 4K TV is down to under £300 at Currys this week, but offers the features and resolution usually seen at a much higher price tag. If you're looking for a great new display to make the most of upcoming Christmas TV, this is one of the best deals you'll find today. You can also pick up the 50-inch version for £349 and the 65-inch model for £579.

View Deal

Still searching for that perfect 4K TV price? We've gathered all the best deals to save you cash this winter. While you're there, you might also want to check out these Amazon Fire Stick deals to bring even more streaming channels to your TV. If you really want to push the boat out this Christmas, you could take a look at these excellent OLED TV deals.