Check out these great John Lewis Black Friday Apple deals on iPhones, iPads, more

There are loads of Apple deals in the Black Friday sales, on everything from Macs and iPads to Apple Watches, iPhones and AirPods, so if you're on the market for some new tech from Apple, you're in the right place. There's also a reason that you should check John Lewis Black Friday sales for your discounted tech.

John Lewis offers guarantees on all its products, the amount of time depending on what you're buying, but this guarantees your new tech will keep you company for years, and it's a big reason to buy from John Lewis even if the competition has a similar price.

We're sorry to say there's no iPhone 11 deals here, but that's no surprise given it's such a new device. Some of Apple's 2019 products are cheaper though, so make sure to check them out. If you want to pick up a John Lewis phone deal but not an iPhone, there are plenty more to choose from.

Read on for all the best John Lewis Black Friday Apple deals we've found so far.

Best John Lewis Black Friday Apple deals

iPhone deals

iPhone XS: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £1,100 £849

John Lewis is selling Apple's 2018 iPhone for £250 cheaper, slashing the price on one of that year's finest phones. This is the 256GB option, but unless you have hundreds of apps you need or go wild taking pictures, you won't need the bigger option.

iPhone X: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £885 £799

This iPhone is from 2017, so it's a little older, but it's still one of Apple's most futuristic devices. It re-defined what we know the iPhone as, and with John Lewis' two year guarantee, it's enough of a bargain for you to let it in to your life.View Deal

iPad deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | £349 £339 at John Lewis

The 2019 iPad hasn't seen it's Black Friday deals pop up in the UK yet, so this is the cheapest you can currently grab the model today, but it does come with a free two-year guarantee. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

iPad 10.2: at John Lewis | 32GB | Cellular | £479 £449

This is Apple's new entry-level iPad for 2019, so it was anything but guaranteed that it'd be discounted in Black Friday sales. You can save £30 off the version with mobile internet, in case you want to search the web on the go, or use cloud storage (since that 32GB internal storage isn't huge).

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB | £409 £369 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to watch all your favourite shows, listen to music, take notes, and draw with for less than £400, today is your lucky day. The 128GB model of the 2018 iPad comes in as great value for money on a normal day, but with a £40 discount and a free two-year guarantee included this is no normal day. Grab this larger model if you're an App Store fiend, as you can easily store a large number of apps and Apple Arcade experiences with that extra room in the back.

Macbook deals

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

John Lewis has cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen.

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch: £1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis

This Apple Macbook is for the creatives, or the professionals, or just people who like loads of processing power. It's got great performance, which is impressive given its small build, and overall it's roughly £500 now than when it launched earlier in the year.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm £ 279 £199 at John Lewis

This is the best price currently in the UK for the smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 3 and we're beginning to see the device drop below £200 for the first time. You'll also get a two-year gurantee with this because it's from John Lewis.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 44mm Stainless Steel: £749 £649 at John Lewis

This is the pricier model of Apple Watch 4, because of its stainless steel design that ensure it's hardy. It doesn't need to be hardy though, because the 2-year John Lewis guarantee should protect you from lots of destruction.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 44mm Aluminium: £529 £459 at John Lewis

This is a decently low price for last year's Apple Watch 4, made sweeter because of the John Lewis guarantee. You can gain even more money off if you're trading in an older Apple Watch too.

Airpod Deals

Apple Airpods 2019 with Wireless Charging case: £199 £184 at John Lewis

This isn't the cheapest price we've seen for the 2019 Apple Airpods, as other retailers have dropped the price to roughly £130. So why are we recommending them? Well, it's because of the guarantee - how often do headphones break, especially wireless ones? John Lewis is promising to protect yours for a whole two years.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Black Friday Apple prices right now in the US.