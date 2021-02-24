Cheap laptop deals: big savings up for grabs in the final hours of Dell's latest sale

Dell laptop deals are taking extra discounts this week, as part of a massive 72-hour sale that's offering as much as 14% off some already cheap machines. That's excellent news if you're in the market for a new laptop, and even better news if you've been eyeing up the fantastic value on offer from the Inspiron and XPS ranges.

Many of the cheaper laptop deals are only seeing 10% off right now, with promo code SAVE10. However, you'll still find some steals among them - like this Inspiron 15 3000, complete with a massive 1TB hard drive, now down to £269.10 (was £318).

If you're looking for a little more power under the hood, though, this £404 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is offering up an excellent 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD combo for a price at which we rarely see such specs.

Moving further up the price brackets, however, and those 14% discounts start coming into play with promo code SAVE14. Many of these more expensive laptop deals are also already reduced, which means you can double up your savings for some particularly strong prices this week.

This powerful Dell Inspiron 17 3000 2-in-1 laptop was previously sitting at £1,018.99 but you'll find it reduced down to £790 right now. Considering there's an 11th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD inside, that's a stunning price point.

You'll need to move fast, though, these cheap laptop deals will end at midnight so you've only got a few hours to claim your savings.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Dell laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £318.99 £269.10 at Dell

The cheapest offer in Dell's latest laptop deals is this Dell Inspiron 15. You're not skimping on the specs here, though, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 1TB hard drive at your disposal. There's still only 4GB RAM in here to keep that price low, but that's fine for everyday browsing and light work.

Use promo code SAVE10 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £468.99 £404.10 at Dell

We're left with a £404 final price on this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD Dell Inspiron. Those are some great specs for a laptop sitting at just a hair over £400, with a Ryzen 3 processor keeping everything running as well.

Use promo code SAVE10 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: £668.99 £584.10 at Dell

You're saving just over £80 on this 14-inch laptop from Dell. With the very latest 11th generation i5 processor under the lid, though, there's plenty of value packed into that price tag. You'll also find 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside which are standard specs for this price range.

Use promo code SAVE10 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 15.6-inch laptop: £838.99 £704.34 at Dell

You can save an extra 14% on this powerful 15-inch Dell laptop. Originally priced at £838.99, you'll find it available for just £704 in Dell's latest sales. You are dropping down to a 10th generation i5 processor, but with a 512GB SSD on board this is one designed for those with bigger storage needs.

Use promo code SAVE14 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 13-inch laptop: £1,018.99 £790.33 at Dell

This flexible 2-in-1 machine was already discounted to £919 before these promo codes came into effect, which means you can double up your savings on this incredibly powerful machine. There's an 11th generation i7 processor at the helm here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD at your disposal as well.

Use promo code SAVE14 at checkout.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: £1,349 £1,074.14 at Dell

The XPS 13 is the jewel in Dell's laptop crown, which is why you'll rarely find too large a discount in the UK. However, right now you can add to the existing £119 saving with an extra 14% off. Inside there's an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Use promo code SAVE14 at checkout.

